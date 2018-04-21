About

Endor Technologies is a biotechnology company dedicated to medical research in the areas of oncology and dermatology with a collection of dermocosmetic products. In accordance with their new market strategy, they commissioned us to adapt their brand, the design of the packaging line and an e-commerce website that will help them to be perceived as a dermatological product aimed at the international market.

