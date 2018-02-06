Syd Weiler
Wheeling, WV, USA
The Alchemical Ingredients of Skyrim: Poster Series
1230
356
21
Featured In:
    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been a constant fountain of inspiration and escape for me since its release several years ago. Wandering the worl…
    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been a constant fountain of inspiration and escape for me since its release several years ago. Wandering the world and gathering ingredients for potions is a favorite in-game pastime. I created these three posters both as a representation of the mechanic, and also as a quick reference to be displayed for players. Prints of the work available at sydweiler.bigcartel.com. Read Less
Thank You!
