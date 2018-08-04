Studio TK Brand Launch

About

When Teknion, a leader in the contract furniture industry, began noticing a shift in the way people were working, they made a strategic bet to in… Read More

When Teknion, a leader in the contract furniture industry, began noticing a shift in the way people were working, they made a strategic bet to incubate a new, designer-focused brand that could more nimbly adapt to the changing workplace. Two years after demonstrating its viability, the upstart was ready to become independent, and turned to us to help position their business, craft their identity, and launch their brand, Studio TK. Read Less

Published: