Brand concept, identity and copywriting for a gastronomic space located in an old factory at the center of Barcelona. It's a space where you can learn, cook, taste and, above all, experiment with gastronomy.

Embracing the concept of 'experience' from a temporal and sensorial point of view, we took over the use of “stains” as a representation of the trace of a gastronomic experience.

We managed to solve all the communication elements by using one single procedure: Gyotaku, an old Japanese printing technique that uses physical elements as printing plates.

Photography by Enric Badrinas
Copywriting by Dalmau Oliveres
Motion graphics by David Galar
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.