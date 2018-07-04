Brand concept, identity and copywriting for a gastronomic space located in an old factory at the center of Barcelona. It's a space where you can learn, cook, taste and, above all, experiment with gastronomy.
Embracing the concept of 'experience' from a temporal and sensorial point of view, we took over the use of “stains” as a representation of the trace of a gastronomic experience.
We managed to solve all the communication elements by using one single procedure: Gyotaku, an old Japanese printing technique that uses physical elements as printing plates.
Photography by Enric Badrinas
Copywriting by Dalmau Oliveres
Motion graphics by David Galar
Copywriting by Dalmau Oliveres
Motion graphics by David Galar
Thank You!