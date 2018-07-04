Brand concept, identity and copywriting for a gastronomic space located in an old factory at the center of Barcelona. It's a space where you can learn, cook, taste and, above all, experiment with gastronomy.





Embracing the concept of 'experience' from a temporal and sensorial point of view, we took over the use of “stains” as a representation of the trace of a gastronomic experience.





We managed to solve all the communication elements by using one single procedure: Gyotaku, an old Japanese printing technique that uses physical elements as printing plates.



