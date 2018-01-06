Moradores de Rua | Homeless

About

Campaign held in Belo Horizonte to collect warm clothing and blankets for needy people. Title: “Winter´s campaign, your donation makes fashion” … Read More

Campaign held in Belo Horizonte to collect warm clothing and blankets for needy people. Title: “Winter´s campaign, your donation makes fashion” | Photographer: Marco Mendes | Retoucher: Paulo Sampaio | Models: the models are people who lives on the streets. Read Less

Published: