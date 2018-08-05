GATORADE 'Triumph' X SNAPCHAT

Discover
About
About
Designed 6 filters for Gatorade's snapchat campaign
Published:
Client: Gatorade
Project: Gatorade X Snapchat
Year: 2017
Alexis Marcou X Satellite Office
Client: Gatorade
Agency: VML
Project Management: Ryan Appleton
Year: 2017
Thank You!
Basic Description
Designed 6 filters for Gatorade's snapchat campaign
Published:
Credits
Alexis Marcou
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Satellite Office
Chicago, IL, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
snapchat
gatorade
sport
athletes
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.