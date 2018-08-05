Multiple Owners
Alexis Marcou New York, NY, USA
Satellite Office Chicago, IL, USA
GATORADE 'Triumph' X SNAPCHAT
    Designed 6 filters for Gatorade's snapchat campaign
Client: Gatorade
Project: Gatorade X Snapchat
Year: 2017
Alexis Marcou X Satellite Office
Agency: VML​​​​​​​
Project Management: Ryan Appleton
