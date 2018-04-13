Forward – Notebooks

About

Our long time printing partner Forward Consulting commissioned us to design a series of notebooks taking advantage of special finishing processes where ink is directly printed over metallic / holographic foils to increase its colour range possibilities, and 3D varnishes can by applied with a high precision level at different heights. Forward relies on a network of companies to ensure it is able to provide the best printing and finishing possibilities for designers, which got us into having fun drawing illustrations resourcing to alternative projections of the earth's globe and expanded typography, while using different finishing processes to change the colors, brightness and materiality of the covers. Read Less

