Non-Verbal Club
Porto, Portugal
Forward – Notebooks
    Published:
FORWARD – Printing Consultancy
Notebooks 2018


Our long time printing partner Forward Consulting commissioned us to design a series of notebooks taking advantage of special finishing processes where ink is directly printed over metallic / holographic foils to increase its colour range possibilities, and 3D varnishes can by applied with a high precision level at different heights.

Forward relies on a network of companies to ensure it is able to provide the best printing and finishing possibilities for designers, which got us into having fun drawing illustrations resourcing to alternative projections of the earth's globe and expanded typography, while using different finishing processes to change the colors, brightness and materiality of the covers.














Client
Forward Consulting

Art Direction and Design
Nonverbal Club

Printing
Estúdio Gráfico 21

Finishing
Greca Artes Gráficas


© 2018, Nonverbal Club


Notebook Photography
Dinis Santos




