Duque yvan
Nantes, France
Le Petit Ivan
Illustration
Painting
Editing
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/5/2018
Gouache
Paint
Le Petit Ivan
Illustration
Painting
Editing
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/5/2018
Gouache
Paint
About
About
adaptation of a Russian tale written by Niki Orfanou and edited by Le Lièvre de Mars
Published:
A little teaser of the book made by Maxence Henry and me.
You can order the book here >> https://www.leslibraires.ca
Or directly here >> nadine@lelievredemars.net
Basic Description
adaptation of a Russian tale written by Niki Orfanou and edited by Le Lièvre de Mars
Published:
Tools Used
Gouache
Paint
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
