Duque yvan
Nantes, France
Message
Message
Le Petit Ivan
3180
443
38
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    adaptation of a Russian tale written by Niki Orfanou and edited by Le Lièvre de Mars
    Published:
A little teaser of the book made by Maxence Henry and me. 
You can order the book here >> https://www.leslibraires.ca
Or directly here >> nadine@lelievredemars.net 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.