Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Marie Antoinette
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
2392
282
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/6/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Marie Antoinette
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
2392
282
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/6/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Picture book depicting the life of Marie Antoinette.
Published:
Marie Antoinette.
Dernière reine à la cour de Versailles
Picture book. Hardcover. 2018
Fleurus
Story by
Sophie de Mullenheim
Find it on
Amazon
Thanks for watching!!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Les Gardiens de la Comète #1
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
836
4475
Featured On:
3/14/2018
Book Covers 2017
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
283
1417
CHEFS #2
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
612
8937
Featured On:
2/8/2018
CHEFS #1
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1597
27232
Featured On:
5/11/2017
Mind Your Monsters
by:
Oriol Vidal
Character Design
5042
43457
Featured On:
10/7/2015
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Picture book depicting the life of Marie Antoinette.
Published:
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Period suits
Classic
france
history
18th century
dress
hairstyle
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.