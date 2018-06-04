Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
Marie Antoinette
2392
282
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Picture book depicting the life of Marie Antoinette.
    Published:
Marie Antoinette. Dernière reine à la cour de Versailles
Picture book. Hardcover. 2018 Fleurus

Find it on Amazon

Thanks for watching!!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.