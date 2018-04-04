Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Schneider Electric
Art Direction
Digital Art
Illustration
1380
186
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/4/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Schneider Electric
Art Direction
Digital Art
Illustration
1380
186
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/4/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
cg illustration for our client schneider electric.
Published:
Client : Schneider Electric
Illustration studio : Nikopicto
Follow us on Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
HONG KONG WINTER SHOW 2017
by:
Nikopicto .
Animation
28
254
GUCCI AR SPRING 2018
by:
Nikopicto .
Fashion
61
651
NIKOPICTO IDENT WOODLIGHT
by:
Nikopicto .
Art Direction
811
6610
Featured On:
1/31/2018
NIKOPICTO SHOWREEL 2018
by:
Nikopicto .
Animation
176
1319
CITY OF DREAMS
by:
Nikopicto .
Art Direction
146
3278
Featured On:
1/3/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
cg illustration for our client schneider electric.
Published:
Credits
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
schneider
electric
CG
3D
energy
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.