Galería Weekend Santiago:

Four days to discover the art of Santiago, Chile.





During the weekend of May 10 to 13, 2018, Galería Santiago Weekend will invite everyone to discover the city through the visual arts and it's

protagonists. During these four days, people can build their own tour within an offer of more than 23 spaces throughout Santiago, and participate in various free activities such as openings, visits, tours, book launches, video art cycles, performance and open chats.



I was Invited by Camilo Huinca to animate this year's promo, and joined by Spiro Bunster to create a simple, but distinct animation.

__

Illustrations: Camilo Huinca.

Animations: Felipe Vargas, Spiro Bunster.









