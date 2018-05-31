Multiple Owners
Felipe Vargas Santiago, Chile
Spiro Bunster Santiago, Chile
Galería Weekend Santiago
5591
932
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
After Effects
Featured In:
Motion
Galería Weekend Santiago:
Four days to discover the art of Santiago, Chile.

During the weekend of May 10 to 13, 2018, Galería Santiago Weekend will invite everyone to discover the city through the visual arts and it's
protagonists. During these four days, people can build their own tour within an offer of more than 23 spaces throughout Santiago, and participate in various free activities such as openings, visits, tours, book launches, video art cycles, performance and open chats. 
I was Invited by Camilo Huinca to animate this year's promo, and joined by Spiro Bunster to create a simple, but distinct animation.
__
Illustrations: Camilo Huinca.
Animations: Felipe Vargas, Spiro Bunster.


Motionboards
Finished Animation:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.