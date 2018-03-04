Discover
PROMOTION LEAD AFTER EFFECTS COMPOSITING
Published:
JD + PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING
PROMOTION
LEAD AFTER EFFECTS COMPOSITING
Creative Director: Andy Hall
Art Director: Max Ulichney
Produced at Elastic
Thank You!
PROMOTION LEAD AFTER EFFECTS COMPOSITING
Adobe Portfolio
pacific rim uprising
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
