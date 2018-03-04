Yongsub Song
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Message
Message
JD + PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING
3705
375
25
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    PROMOTION LEAD AFTER EFFECTS COMPOSITING
    Published:


JD + PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING

PROMOTION
LEAD AFTER EFFECTS COMPOSITING

Creative Director: Andy Hall
Art Director: Max Ulichney
Produced at Elastic


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.