Franck Bohbot
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Message
Message
VINTAGE
2315
154
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
VINTAGE
2018
NEW WORK

Entering The North America's most experienced processor of secondhand/used clothing, vintage clothing, wiping rags, and materials for fiber recycling. The Series "Vintage" produced and shot by Franck Bohbot was made at Trans Americas Textile Recycling Inc in NJ.

“The minute you think that the past was better, your present is second hand, and yourself becomes vintage – it’s okay for clothes not that great for people. — Karl Lagerfeld

The purpose - where I start - is the idea of use. It is not recycling, it's reuse. — Issey Miyake

Fashion is architecture. It is a matter of proportions. — Coco Chanel



You can follow me, my works and bts on my instagram 

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.