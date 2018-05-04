VINTAGE

2018

NEW WORK





Entering The North America's most experienced processor of secondhand/used clothing, vintage clothing, wiping rags, and materials for fiber recycling. The Series "Vintage" produced and shot by Franck Bohbot was made at Trans Americas Textile Recycling Inc in NJ.





“The minute you think that the past was better, your present is second hand, and yourself becomes vintage – it’s okay for clothes not that great for people. — Karl Lagerfeld





The purpose - where I start - is the idea of use. It is not recycling, it's reuse. — Issey Miyake





Fashion is architecture. It is a matter of proportions. — Coco Chanel











