Cau Cau

Cau Cau is an experimental restaurant born with the dream of delivering the colorful diversity of Peruvian cuisine, with a modern twist. Their food is the result of hundreds of years of cohesion of the numerous ethnic groups that inhabit Peru. They have captured the warm culture and exotic flavors of Peru in their dishes.





The inspiration behind the brand concept was the fusion between Peruvian and Mexican culture. We took emblematic elements from Peru like the famous Nazca lines, and integrated components of ancient Mexican architecture. The result is a visual language composed of geometric patterns with organic interventions. The mountains, jungles and oceans were our main inspiration for the color palette. The idea was to recreate an atmosphere as rich and diverse as Peru’s ecosystems.





