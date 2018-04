About

Musetta is an All Caps font designed to give a classic Art Deco look and feel but with a contemporary and modern finish. Great for Luxury Logos, … Read More

Musetta is an All Caps font designed to give a classic Art Deco look and feel but with a contemporary and modern finish. Great for Luxury Logos, Headlines, Magazines, Packaging or any application where a touch of elegance from the past is needed. The font is available in 1 weight. Read Less

Published: