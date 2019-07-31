Discover
Yudansha Fightwear 2
Raul Urias
7/31/2019
Yudansha Fightwear / Hindu art
Yudansha Fightwear is a combat sportswear company, i made this illustrations for their products inspired by traditional Hindu art.
www.yudanshafightwear.com
NIKE Sin Frio
Multiple Owners
Raul Urias
Alan (R3DO) Rodríguez
581
3,201
APPLE / Día de Muertos
Raul Urias
412
2,170
Google México
Raul Urias
448
3,152
Madre Tierra
Raul Urias
896
5,423
DOMESTIKA / Chihuahua
Raul Urias
1,120
4,931
Tai chi
Raul Urias
926
4,835
TAUK Shapeshifter II
Raul Urias
649
2,878
Predictions / Usbek & Rica
Raul Urias
373
1,965
Vans Checkers
Raul Urias
1,022
6,030
TAUK Shapeshifter
Raul Urias
769
4,747
Raul Urias
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Hindu
art
Clothing
poster
Folklore
mexico
