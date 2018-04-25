VLAD stankovic
Sydney, Australia
Message
Message
Aequoreus creaturae
2413
290
17
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Various illustrations depicting a variety of sea creatures inspired by vintage encyclopedia art. The animals and the lettering were created with … Read More
    Various illustrations depicting a variety of sea creatures inspired by vintage encyclopedia art. The animals and the lettering were created with watercolors and later digitally processed. Read Less
    Published:
"The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." - Jacques Yves Cousteau
Aequoreus creaturae (or Marine creatures in Latin) illustration series inspired by vintage encyclopedia art and the mysterious ocean plants and animals, created with watercolours on paper and Photoshop.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.