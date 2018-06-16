Matteo Berton
Pisa, Italy
Voyage au centre de la terre
737
203
21
    Comic adaptation of Jules Verne's Journey to the center of the earth
The adaptation of Voyage au centre de la terre, one of Jules Verne's masterpieces. This is my first graphic novel and it took me four years of work. Is by far one of my most beloved projects, I had the opportunity to control and decide everything, with total freedom from my publisher La Pastèque. It has been published in January 2018.



 

The book is printed in four Pantone spot colors.
The typeface is Berton Voyage. An hand drawn Didot that I've designed for this project and digitized by ZetafontsIt comes in two weights, both with multiple character sets, alternating thanks to open type ligatures. 

You can download it for free for personal use. Check out the dedicated project.


