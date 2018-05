WIRED – THE LIFE ISSUE

NIK MIRUS, CAMILLE BOYER





From conception to death, science and technology has a huge impact on our life, but one certitude remains, we’re all going to die! This is the bottom line of the new Wired’s Life issue. Photographer Nik Mirus was commissioned to deconstruct the lifespan and its different stages: Childhood, Puberty, Adulthood and Decline. Teaming with Art director Camille Boyer, Nik created the imagery using only flowers and plexiglass.







