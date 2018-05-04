Maurice Másson
Hamburg, Germany
Creative Direction & Visual Identity for NOBLENORSE
    Creative Direction for Hamburg based NobleNorse Studio & Concept Store
STUDIO MAURICE MÁSSON

Creative Direction     NOBLENORSE*     2016-2018

Selection of various works I did for NobleNorse* in the past years. Ranging from Branding, Printed Matter, Product Development, Interior Design, Visual Content Development, Textile Design & Production, Spatial Design and Events. NobleNorse was a creative studio (2011-2018) and temporary concept store (2016-2018) in Hamburg, founded and directed by Maurice Másson.

