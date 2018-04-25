Multiple Owners
Ryan Atkinson Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Sam McGuinness New York, NY, USA
Jason Little Sydney, Australia
Inten
4411
514
28
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Inten is an Australian construction and fit-outs company. What makes them unique is their attitude to go above and beyond for their clients and t… Read More
    Inten is an Australian construction and fit-outs company. What makes them unique is their attitude to go above and beyond for their clients and their staff. This is what lead us to their strategic platform - A perfect fit. The brand insight leverages this by using a kit of parts which make up their name and logo. These parts are swapped in and out to fit the various environments and applications in which it lives. The system ensures that the branding is always the perfect fit for it’s purpose. Additional Photography Credits: Dawid Zawila Jannes Glas Joshua Ness Martin Reisch Nigel Tadyanehondo Piotr Chrobot Samuel Zeller Read Less
    Published:

Fit-outs that fit in

Inten is an Australian construction and fit-outs company. What makes them unique is their attitude to go above and beyond for their clients and their staff. This is what lead us to their strategic platform - A perfect fit.




Fit for purpose

The brand insight leverages this by using a kit of parts which make up their name and logo. These parts are swapped in and out to fit the various environments and applications in which it lives. The system ensures that the branding is always the perfect fit for it’s purpose.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.