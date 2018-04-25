About

Inten is an Australian construction and fit-outs company. What makes them unique is their attitude to go above and beyond for their clients and their staff. This is what lead us to their strategic platform - A perfect fit. The brand insight leverages this by using a kit of parts which make up their name and logo. These parts are swapped in and out to fit the various environments and applications in which it lives. The system ensures that the branding is always the perfect fit for it’s purpose. Additional Photography Credits: Dawid Zawila Jannes Glas Joshua Ness Martin Reisch Nigel Tadyanehondo Piotr Chrobot Samuel Zeller Read Less

