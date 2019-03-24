Squash 73
Multiple Owners
Mariela Mezquita Mexico City, Mexico
Jetlag Studio Mexico City, Mexico
Squash 73 is a multidisciplinary space located in Mexico City, inside what was once a squash club. Its main goal is to give creative young adults a space to enjoy and discover art-related activities and emerging proposals. It has two courts and a studio that can be used for pretty much any art project, whether it is a drink and draw, a ceramics workshop, an exhibition, a photoshoot or a theatre rehearsal. ​​​​​​​The client wanted a playful and fresh identity that showed versatility and creativity, but also that reminded them of the athletic roots of the place, as they left the striking yellow lines that were used by squash players back in the 70's and now give a unique look to each room. The icon was inspired by the idea of the space itself, as if it was an elevated view in an architectural plan. The graphic elements such as the illustration and the signage were inspired by squash as a sport, always thought to be moving and dynamic.
Branding + Signage: Mariela Mezquita
Photography: Camila Rodriguez
Architecture + Interior design: Squash 73 Team

    Branding and signage for Squash 73, a multidisciplinary space focused on the arts located in Mexico City.
