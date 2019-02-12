Autumn festival
Gala Poliakova
Illustrations for  Alpina Training & Development e-course about festivals organizing.
More than 100 characters were drawn for the project.
Thank You 
for watching!
Autumn festival
314
1,574
31
Published:
Gala Poliakova

    Owners

    Gala Poliakova Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    Autumn festival

    Illustrations for Alpina Training & Development
    314
    1,574
    31
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.