London-Refracted Design

Future London Academy. Rebranding





Future London Academy creates an immersive learning experiences for like-minded professionals and innovators from around the world. Our team has designed a visual language for this amazing project.





Michael Wolff, a legendary person in the branding world, founder of Wolff Olins, has been our consultant on this project. Another consultant who helped this project to grow, was Oliver St John – designer from NB studio.





We’ve got the professional jackpot any design agency dreams about: a) an international project, b) communication with the legends of branding and c) an understanding client, who is ready for any experiments.

