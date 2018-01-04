Multiple Owners
studio FM milano Milan, Italy
Luca Terraneo Milano, Italy
margherita rubini Milan, Italy
Frida Kahlo Oltre il Mito
2038
256
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Graphic Design
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    studio fm milano worked on the identity of the new Mudec’s exhibit Frida Kahlo - Oltre il Mito. We designed the entire communication system as we… Read More
    studio fm milano worked on the identity of the new Mudec’s exhibit Frida Kahlo - Oltre il Mito. We designed the entire communication system as well as the catalogue and the graphics for the exhibition. Frida Kahlo - Oltre il Mito is the most important European exhibition ever devoted to the most famous and acclaimed Mexican woman painter. The exhibition will be held from February 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 at the new Museum of Cultures (MUDEC) of Milan. The exhibition includes oils, drawings, watercolours, letters and photographs. The exhibition is conceived by Diego Sileo. The architectural project of the exhibition is by Panstudio Architetti. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.