studio fm milano worked on the identity of the new Mudec’s exhibit Frida Kahlo - Oltre il Mito. We designed the entire communication system as well as the catalogue and the graphics for the exhibition. Frida Kahlo - Oltre il Mito is the most important European exhibition ever devoted to the most famous and acclaimed Mexican woman painter. The exhibition will be held from February 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 at the new Museum of Cultures (MUDEC) of Milan. The exhibition includes oils, drawings, watercolours, letters and photographs. The exhibition is conceived by Diego Sileo. The architectural project of the exhibition is by Panstudio Architetti. Read Less

