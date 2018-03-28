paul chadeisson
Nantes, France
MUTE | Berlin 2052
Matte painting & concept art made with the Senate VFX for Mute Duncan Jones's movie, 
thx to Eder de Souza and Marty Waters for introducing me on the project! 
First painting had 3D base for the bridge by my friend Eder de Souza 
Jesse Baber made the 3D base with the building for the 2nd and last pictures, so we could project the mattepaint on it!
