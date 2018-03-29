MAAT – Tomás Saraceno / A Thermodynamic Imaginary





We were commissioned to design a newspaper for Tomás Saraceno's exhibition "Thermodynamic Imaginaries" at MAAT Museum in Lisbon. Working closely with editorial coordinator Nuno Carvalho, we've ended up with a big format that the visitors could use as guide for the exhibited artwork, providing information for each group of installations, and as a source of context of Saraceno's work, with some longer essays written by the curators (Pedro Gadanho & Rita Marques), Tomás Saraceno's studio and Boris Groys.





Following the artist's intention of working with a dark atmosphere and black & white videos in the exhibition, the newspaper is printed in one color (black) over a thin grey paper. The overall design is quite simple, using a similar typographic structure for both Portuguese and English information, separated by large gutters and different font typologies – a sans serif font for Portuguese information and a serif for English texts. Knowing we would have to work with a limited number of pages (16), we've chosen to use a continuous rhythm, resorting to big images, small structure variations, and markers on the bottom of the page to help the readers navigate through the different micro sections.















