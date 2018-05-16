Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
校 咏
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Peony
Photography
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Fashion Styling
3158
349
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/16/2018
Featured In:
Fashion
—
5/14/2018
Behance Mobile
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
校 咏
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Peony
Photography
MakeUp Arts (MUA)
Fashion Styling
3158
349
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/16/2018
Featured In:
Fashion
—
5/14/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Behance Mobile
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
校 咏
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Creation
by:
校 咏
Photography
17
266
Hornet
by:
校 咏
Photography
22
333
Li Yuan
by:
校 咏
Photography
16
404
BAZAAR Jewelry
by:
校 咏
Photography
20
493
FAD时妆
by:
校 咏
Photography
38
489
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
校 咏
Beijing, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tools Used
Behance Mobile
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.