Berta Porta Santacana
Barcelona, Spain
Hobbies "Fun blocks"
8617
1448
61
Graphic Design
    “Fun blocks” is a collection designed to fill with fun, pleasure and relax all those little things throughout our busy day. The design is based on the needs of the project; create a nice and practical piece to give or decorate your home. The result is a block of notes with removable pages, that you can take everywhere and enjoy the art of wasting time creatively. Each hobby has its own claim, which inspires each illustration. “Fun blocks” is a dose of challenge and entertainment without limits to keep our minds fit. Read Less
“Fun blocks” is a collection designed to fill with fun, pleasure and relax all those little things throughout our busy day.

The design is based on the needs of the project; create a nice and practical piece to give or decorate your home. The result is a block of notes with removable pages, that you can take everywhere and enjoy the art of wasting time creatively. Each hobby has its own claim, which inspires each illustration.

“Fun blocks” is a dose of challenge and entertainment without limits to keep our minds fit.
[ E S P ]         “Cuadros de diversión” es una colección pensada para llenar de diversión, placer y relax todas esas pequeñas pausas a lo largo de nuestro ajetreado día a día.

El diseño desarrollado se basa en las necesidades de este proyecto; crear una pieza bonita y práctica para regalar o decorar tu hogar. El resultado es un bloque de notas con páginas extraíbles, para poder llevar a todas partes y disfrutar del arte de perder el tiempo de forma creativa. Cada pasatiempo tiene su propio claim, lo cual inspira cada ilustración.

“Cuadros de diversión” es una monodosis de desafío y entretenimiento sin límite para mantener nuestra mente en plena forma.
For more info: bertaportasantacana@gamil.com
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa 
In colaboration with: Emeyele
