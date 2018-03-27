Tentativas para agotar un espacio

In 1975, Georges Perec attempted to exhaust a Place in Paris. Line per line, enumerating buses, colors, trajectories, pigeons, clothes or meteors, the writer dissolved the conventions that define our understanding of “place” to bring out the vibration of a singular spatiality.
When designing the identity of the exhibition, we decided to literally inherit the concept of "an exhausted space”. We created a typographic behaviour based on repetition, one that takes up all of the space available at any given time.
A collective research project which aims to establish a dialogue with the history and setting of "Tabacalera" through different artistic strategies. A series of pieces created specifically for the show make up the axis of the exhibition: pieces that represent different approaches and artistic languages, adding up to an exercise of spatial listening.
The interventions were created by Belén Rodríguez, FOD, Irma Álvarez-Laviada, Miguel Ángel Delgado, Nicolás Combarro, Patricia Esquivias, Rodríguez-Méndez and Sébastien Rémy.
The typographic system coexists with photography, enriching the identity and showcasing all the artists in the exhibition communication formats.
The exhibition is rounded off with a series of meetings and conferences linked to the interventions, a program of parallel activities carried out by the educational team of Tabacalera and a specific program of experimental cinema coordinated by Luis E. Parés.
