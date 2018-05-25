Nbit rebranding / www

About

Nbit is a company that provides solutions for data security. We designed the entire brand identity. The goal of the project was to create a universal visual language and refresh the brand image. The result is a modular key visual, based on the bit symbol appearing in the logotype, which is a graphical representation of the data stream. The modularity of key visuals allows its adaptation within all advertising media and in the website design. Read Less

