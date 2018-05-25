nuo studio
Wrocław, Poland
Message
Message
Nbit rebranding / www
7500
816
37
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Nbit is a company that provides solutions for data security. We designed the entire brand identity. The goal of the project was to create a unive… Read More
    Nbit is a company that provides solutions for data security. We designed the entire brand identity. The goal of the project was to create a universal visual language and refresh the brand image. The result is a modular key visual, based on the bit symbol appearing in the logotype, which is a graphical representation of the data stream. The modularity of key visuals allows its adaptation within all advertising media and in the website design. Read Less
    Published:

Job's scope:
    Logo redesign
    Business cards
    Print & production management
    Package design
    Web design
    UI/UX
   
Foolow us:
    Facebook →
    Instagram →

brand nuo


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.