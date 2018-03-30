Year Of The Dog Walker
Series 1
Year Of The Dog Walker is an ongoing illustration series that celebrates man’s best friend and man’s fashion sense on the streets. These characters and canines were inspired from fashion photography and real life observation.
All of these illustrations were produced on an iPad Pro using Procreate, on my couch. Check out my Instagram for a time lapse video of each character.
Print Collection
As I was finishing the first series, I started getting asked if I was going to make prints of these peeps and their pups. After some CMYK color tuning, they were ready to go up in the shop.
Follow The Series
To see time lapses videos for each of these illustrations (and to stay up on the series), follow me on Instagram.
Thank You!