Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Russell Cobb
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Nordic
Illustration
Branding
Fashion
2993
391
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/26/2018
Paint
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Russell Cobb
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Nordic
Illustration
Branding
Fashion
2993
391
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/26/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Paint
About
About
Nordic Branding
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Russell Cobb
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
New Works III 2018
by:
Russell Cobb
Graphic Design
21
134
New Works 2018
by:
Russell Cobb
Graphic Design
30
205
Rings of Saturn Branding II
by:
Russell Cobb
Illustration
13
98
Rings of Saturn Branding
by:
Russell Cobb
Illustration
18
125
Spring 2018
by:
Russell Cobb
Illustration
10
74
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Nordic Branding
Published:
Credits
Russell Cobb
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
nordic
branding
design
craft
Scandinavian
scandi
pattern
animals
Nature
organic
Tools Used
Paint
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.