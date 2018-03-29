For more than 40 years Marbol has designed and built high quality pieces of furniture both at a national and an international level, from its base in Merida Yucatan. Its difference has always been the passion for detail in each and every design and product. After these 40 years, this is the inauguration of Marbol Casa, a concept of store rooted in a careful selection of original pieces of furniture, works of art, diverse objects and accessories destined to bring warmth and color to any flat, office or house.





Its branding was an extension of the brand’s architecture we proposed years ago for Marbol Industria Mueblera, adapted now to a concept of high quality store, according to the thorough vision that director Eduardo Martínez Bolio impresses on every piece he creates. In this spirit, we designed a brand with applications and details that cohere with the exquisite taste of Marbol, including a coffee brand: Marbol Café, ready to be savored while visiting this space rich in pieces of furniture, works of art and objects most carefully selected.



