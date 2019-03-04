KNVB - Royal Dutch Football Association

Uniting 1.2 million members with three platforms and one goal
Royal Dutch Football Association
Football is the Netherlands’ number one sport. At the centre of it all: 1.2 million people, united as members of the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB). Momkai developed a new digital direction for the company to bring people together on and off the pitch.
Getting on the ball
We changed the game by combining KNVB’s digital star players – the websites knvb.nl, voetbal.nl, and onsoranje.nl – into a well-balanced team. Integrating them into one platform and reconfiguring each site to deepen engagement has given users a seamless experience spanning every aspect of football and evoking a lifetime of football participation.
From personal dashboards to proud national teams
The holistic design utilises dynamic slanted lines and strong visual storytelling to create a sportive look and feel. This style unites the sites while enabling them to distinguish themselves.
Each site’s character is amplified by its colour scheme. Business blue reflects the association’s empowering knowledge, grass green enlivens the amateur footballer’s personal dashboard, and powerful orange proudly showcases our national teams.
A shared goal
By uniting all the KNVB’s sites, apps and tools, the design improves everyone’s understanding of what the Royal Netherlands Football Association does and stands for. It positions the KNVB more strongly than ever as the driving force behind the nation’s favourite pastime: football.