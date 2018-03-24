Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Reflections
    Photography personal project
Reflections

This is a personal photography project where I wanted to bring the brightness and beautiful nature of the sunny days and the outside world into the darkness that characterises a photography studio. 
I created sets with different objects and placed mirrors in very precise positions so I could see through them 
the bright skies I could see through the big windows of my studio. 
I worked with the studio lights trying to simulate strong natural light to create a surreal feeling where
the outside world seems to be inside my studio.

All the images are real photographs, there is no 3D work on any of them as there's no 3D in any of my projects.

Art direction: Daniel Forero
Set design / Photography: Daniel Forero

