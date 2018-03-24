Reflections





This is a personal photography project where I wanted to bring the brightness and beautiful nature of the sunny days and the outside world into the darkness that characterises a photography studio.

I created sets with different objects and placed mirrors in very precise positions so I could see through them

the bright skies I could see through the big windows of my studio.

I worked with the studio lights trying to simulate strong natural light to create a surreal feeling where

the outside world seems to be inside my studio.





All the images are real photographs, there is no 3D work on any of them as there's no 3D in any of my projects.





Art direction: Daniel Forero

Set design / Photography: Daniel Forero



