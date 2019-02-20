Designing a cancer institute
from the ground up
Oncode Institute
For the past two years, Momkai has been working on the launch of Oncode
Institute. Together we’re creating not a new building but a knowledge
community, one in which leading scientists work toward common goals:
helping more cancer patients survive, improving quality of life for those
afflicted, and ultimately curing the disease.
Outsmarting cancer,
impacting lives
We are proud to have designed Oncode Institute from the ground up
– from the name to the full visual identity, from the tagline to the
founding principles book, from the digital platform to the royal
launch event. Every step of the way, we’ve worked in close
collaboration with the Oncode team, the five Founding Scientists,
and the four funders, who will invest €120 million over five years.
Creating from the core
Designing an empowering identity started with defining Oncode’s
core principles in a strong, accessible manifesto. Clearly stating what
we stood for enabled us to develop a powerful, future-oriented name:
Oncode Institute.
The name fuses the word “oncology” with the aim of unravelling
cancer’s genetic code while communicating the authority and
unifying power of the institute. The accompanying tagline respects
the complexity of cancer and amplifies the unique focus on
translating research into practice: Outsmarting cancer, Impacting
lives.
Designing to decode
Eager to tap into Oncode’s core purpose, we found
inspiration in visualisations of the human genome and the
irregularities that lead to cancer. We used abstraction and
motion design to create a logo that represents Oncode’s
aim of decoding cancer, the dynamics of the disease, and
the institute’s unifying strategy.
The result is an ever-changing logo – never the same but
always recognisable. We completed the identity by
creating a colour palette that sets Oncode apart from its
peers. It’s a friendly set of colours that acknowledges and
draws on Oncode’s Dutch heritage.
A royal opening ceremony
A visual identity comes to life in its application. For Oncode’s launch
event, we deployed our design in a wide range of media, from
scientists’ keynote presentations and the institute’s website
(developed in-house) to business cards and decorations. Even Her
Majesty Queen Máxima held our designs in her hands as she
officially launched the new cancer institute.