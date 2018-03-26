MA SHIRUI
Beijing, China
Message
Message
new PAGEONE
2674
388
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
出版机构“新经典”与“PAGEONE书店”合作中国区业务后，第一间新店在前门北京坊商业区开业，需要一套视觉设计来填充第一季度的店内时空。
我们将设计主题定义在“新”字上，并且设计了一套制作物。我们利用常见的瓦楞包装盒，将它的形态尽量靠拢书的外形，并且用印刷文字、色块进一步宣告其书籍的象征角色，再通过组合码放形成主题的“新”字。这个“书形盒”将在店铺内堆放或进入书架展示空间，同时各种纪念品制作物也可以进入“书形盒”销售。同时我们还利用一个斜边黑纸盒的设计填补了书店内一些过高的书架空间，并且这些纸盒，也会陆续在下季度书店展陈更新后，在后续促销活动中被销售。

The New Classic is a cultural company. It became a new shareholder in the Pageone bookstore in China.
The first new bookstore opens in Beijing's Qianmen business district, where a new design is needed for the opening ceremony. We identified the theme of the design as "new."
And we have designed a carton that looks like a book. The cartons can be decorated with stores or sold as boxes.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.