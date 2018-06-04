Launching a new cancer institute
with a royal touch
Oncode Institute
Oncode Institute, a new world-class centre for cancer research, was launched by Her Majesty Queen Máxima in the presence of internationally renowned scientists, Dutch government ministers, and members of the research community. Momkai is proud to have designed every aspect of the event, from branding to the royal ceremony.
Creating a royal launch
The launch day was packed, with scientists including Robbert Dijkgraaf, Hans Clevers, and Harvard Cancer Center’s David Livingston sharing their perspectives on the institute. The Queen performed a swipe movement, triggering our custom sound, lighting and animation sequence, which told the Oncode story with impact.
Introducing the institute through animation
The centrepiece of the ceremony, the animated video, is designed as an elegantly simple and straightforward introduction to the institute and what it stands for. With a crystal-clear visual style, a tone of voice that expresses authority, and a storyline that’s easy to understand, it serves as the most important piece of communication conveying the institute's aims.
Sharing the founding principles
The Queen was presented with the first copy of Oncode Institute’s founding principles booklet – a conveniently sized, carefully crafted gift that makes the virtual institute tangible. Instead of the usual flowers, the Queen was able to take home an explanation of the core aims of Oncode Institute. The founding principles were written by Momkai.
Holistic design
After the launch ceremony, the guests at the packed and fully branded venue enjoyed informative talks by patients, fundamental and clinical researchers, valorisation experts, and funders. Momkai worked hard to design the banners, speakers’ presentations, signage, badges, tickets, and other elements so that our clean branding would stand out calmly in the elaborately decorated interior. This approach brought the brand and its values across to everyone present, as well in the press.
National impact
Though Oncode Institute’s launch event was closed to the public, media coverage of it reached an estimated 11 million people. Thanks to the press, TV shows, radio hosts and social media, the majority of the Dutch population heard about Oncode Institute – and saw our event design – instantly making Oncode a household name synonymous with excellence and innovation in cancer research.
