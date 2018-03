About

In a time where the digital glimpse into a relationship is usually a picture perfect happy couple, appearances can be more deceiving than ever. A youthful romance turns from heart emojis to jealousy and control before your eyes in an impactful animated short film, “Sunshine,” for nonprofit Day One from BBDO and creative studio Lobo. The animated nature of the short, led by Lobo Creative Director Guilherme Marcondes, shows a budding young love, moving from the blissful early stages of carnival-won stuffed animals and selfies to a gradually more jealous, controlling and abusive relationship. Read Less

