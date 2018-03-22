PROCESS 2:

Because it’s a WEB illustration, the display size is fixed.

So we tested some scales and chose the best one.

- Even if the houses are made smaller, the people have to keep a recognizable size.

It means the people have to be big enough to see the facial features but still in proportion so that they look like they will fit in the houses.



"City - Night entertainment - Factory - Residential area"

There are 4areas with different scales and they are continuous.

So we use clouds as joints to connect each area without discomfort.



In the night stage, we showed entertainment with the light of Panasonic in the dark night.

We couldn't use usual black lines for dark base color, so we expressed it by drawing lines with a bright color of light.



In the stage of the residential area which was zoomed up the most, some of them were represented by a skeleton to show the inside.

This was decided at the final process, so it was hard to change, but it made a good result.

we were able to express the atmosphere of people's living and it became more interesting.