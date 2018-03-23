Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Verena Michelitsch
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Minca Brand Identity
Branding
Graphic Design
Illustration
3176
344
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/23/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Verena Michelitsch
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Minca Brand Identity
Branding
Graphic Design
Illustration
3176
344
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/23/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Logo, packaging design and print production for NY based bridal brand Minca
Published:
Graphic Design
Studio: Freelance
Logo design, packaging and print production for
NY based bridal brand MINCA.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Verena Michelitsch
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
La Presa de Los Serna
by:
Verena Michelitsch
Graphic Design
418
2078
sasha + lucca Brand Identity
Multiple Owners
by:
Verena Michelitsch
by:
Kristina Bartošová
Branding
1124
13852
Featured On:
3/15/2018
House of van Schneider Stamp
Multiple Owners
by:
Verena Michelitsch
by:
Tobias van Schneider
Branding
1017
14185
Featured On:
12/14/2017
XXVI
by:
Verena Michelitsch
Graphic Design
860
8890
Featured On:
4/26/2016
Seilenna Swimwear Branding
by:
Verena Michelitsch
Branding
1599
18776
Featured On:
11/14/2014
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Logo, packaging design and print production for NY based bridal brand Minca
Published:
Credits
Verena Michelitsch
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
bridal
nyc
minimal
intricate
emboss
deboss
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.