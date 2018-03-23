Verena Michelitsch
New York, NY, USA
Minca Brand Identity
  About

    About

    Logo, packaging design and print production for NY based bridal brand Minca
Graphic Design
Studio: Freelance
Logo design, packaging and print production for
NY based bridal brand MINCA.
