Lineage - Corporate Identity / Branding

Lineage Law is a company that primarily deals with the things you don’t like to talk about: inheritance law and what happens when life comes to an end.





In practice, this means focusing on leaving a legacy. A timeless challenge that requires timeless communication and a timeless identity. KIND has developed overall branding, a communications concept, campaigns and a visual identity for this ambitious American firm.





Lineage Law is a U.S. company based in Louisiana that focuses on holistic personal and business planning. Whether legal, financial, medical or otherwise, Lineage believes in creating comprehensive, versatile, long-term plans its clients will use to best protect themselves, their families, and their assets in a world of increasing uncertainty.





Lineage is not just about the past, it is also about shaping the future you want for your existing loved ones, and for those yet to be born - 'The past is your present' as the firm puts it. Lineage Law offers a free confidential consultation to anyone who is interested in creating an estate plan or having an existing plan reviewed by our professionals. For those with an estate plan already in place, they will review your legal documents and give you a straightforward assessment of the plan's effectiveness in meeting your stated goals. In either case, the firm’s attorneys will spend as much time as necessary to thoroughly review their clients situation with them and outline their options.





Michael Hoover, co-founder and attorney, said: “When we started to really grow the business and we made the decision to take it to the next level, we tried to think outside of the box as to how we could take a different approach and a non-traditional route in what has traditionally been a very conservative and very bland industry. How do we transform something that has been morbid and cold into something warm and engaging? And so, the biggest challenge at the outset was figuring out how we effectively communicate that this is going to be a different experience.

'The focus on the emotional part of the branding really blew me away because we came to Kind with a name and a story and said do what you have to do — change the name, change the logo, change the colors, we are putting it all on the table.'



