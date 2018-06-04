Lineage - Corporate Identity / Branding

BRANDING A US LEGAL GIANT
Lineage Law is a company that primarily deals with the things you don’t like to talk about: inheritance law and what happens when life comes to an end.
In practice, this means focusing on leaving a legacy. A timeless challenge that requires timeless communication and a timeless identity. KIND has developed overall branding, a communications concept, campaigns and a visual identity for this ambitious American firm.
Protection
Lineage Law is a U.S. company based in Louisiana that focuses on holistic personal and business planning. Whether legal, financial, medical or otherwise, Lineage believes in creating comprehensive, versatile, long-term plans its clients will use to best protect themselves, their families, and their assets in a world of increasing uncertainty.
'The past is your present'
Lineage is not just about the past, it is also about shaping the future you want for your existing loved ones, and for those yet to be born - 'The past is your present' as the firm puts it. Lineage Law offers a free confidential consultation to anyone who is interested in creating an estate plan or having an existing plan reviewed by our professionals. For those with an estate plan already in place, they will review your legal documents and give you a straightforward assessment of the plan's effectiveness in meeting your stated goals. In either case, the firm’s attorneys will spend as much time as necessary to thoroughly review their clients situation with them and outline their options.
'A different approach'
Michael Hoover, co-founder and attorney, said: “When we started to really grow the business and we made the decision to take it to the next level, we tried to think outside of the box as to how we could take a different approach and a non-traditional route in what has traditionally been a very conservative and very bland industry. How do we transform something that has been morbid and cold into something warm and engaging? And so, the biggest challenge at the outset was figuring out how we effectively communicate that this is going to be a different experience.
'The focus on the emotional part of the branding really blew me away because we came to Kind with a name and a story and said do what you have to do — change the name, change the logo, change the colors, we are putting it all on the table.'
'Understanding'
Stephanie Prestridge, Attorney and Co-founder, adds: 'What really captured my imagination is that Kind was able to take our name and story, the overall concept, and understand immediately what we were trying to convey to our clients and the world — that this process never fully ends, your lineage does not stop when you die, it keeps going and recycling through generations. Kind captured that beautifully, and they did it without changing our name or confusing our story.'
'The best branding agency in the world'
Michael says: 'Dependability and the final product are what’s important ultimately, and when you deliver on those points — that’s what speaks to me of professionalism. Their designs happen to be world-class, but that’s just a bonus. What is most compelling to me about Kind is knowing that the “good is not enough” mentality is a constant force at work - everything has to be the best, it has to perfect, it has to be amazing, it has to be unique and outstanding... It is apparent they are always striving for “the best” and that is why I would say Kind is the best branding agency in the world.'
'The best branding agency in the world'
MICHAEL J. HOOVER
CEO and Co-founder, Lineage Law
