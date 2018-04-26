Multiple Owners
Felipe Vargas Santiago, Chile
Spiro Bunster Santiago, Chile
Lenker Consulting
So... how's business?
Design and animation for a explainer video

"In a small to medium business, you are so personally invested in landing on your objective, that hitting the mark is less like archery, and more like skydiving." This metaphor inspired a series of illustrations and animations that would become part of Lenker Consulting motto: Consultants as skydivers, and business clients trying to not go splat in the process.

Design and Illustrations by Felipe Vargas.
Animations by Felipe Vargas and Spiro Bunster.



Motionboards
Animation Montage
