So... how's business?
Design and animation for a explainer video
"In a small to medium business, you are so personally invested in landing on your objective, that hitting the mark is less like archery, and more like skydiving." This metaphor inspired a series of illustrations and animations that would become part of Lenker Consulting motto: Consultants as skydivers, and business clients trying to not go splat in the process.
Design and Illustrations by Felipe Vargas.
Animations by Felipe Vargas and Spiro Bunster.
Motionboards
Animation Montage
