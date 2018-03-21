DXTR
Berlin, Germany
DXTR - Various Illustrations 2017
    Adobe Illustrator

    Various illustrations for different clients and personal studies 2017
Various illustrations for different clients like ESPN, REM,
Business Punk, Tony Delfino, etc. plus personal studies 2017.

-
We own the night
T-Shirt front and back print
Client: ORIGAMI

-
1. Peanutbutter & Jelly Paradise
2. Who can stop the Warriors -
Editorial illustrations
Client: ESPN MAGAZINE


-
1. Wrong side of the tracks
Screenprint
Client: 3RD RAIL

-
Thundercat
T-Shirt front and back print
Client: IONART


-
Mexican Gods
Personal study
-
The Hunt
Cover illustration
Client: SAM MAGAZINE


-
Dooom / Picnic Lightning
Beerlabel
Client: BROUWERIJ WEST


-
How to hack
1. Berlin
2. Legacy
3. How to negotiate
Editorial illustrations
Client: BUSINESS PUNK MAGAZINE


-
7 Ghosts
T-shirt front and back print
Client: RABBIT EYE MOVEMENT

-
Chupacabra
T-SHirt front and back print
Client: TONY DELFINO


-
Dexo's Deli
Personal study



-
Follow the white rabbit
Personal study
Thank You!
