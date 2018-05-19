René Bieder
Mackay / Font Family
Mackay 
A transitional serif in 12 styles. 

Mackay is a powerful transitional serif in 6 weights plus matching italics, designed for screen and printed matters. The eccentric designed serifs on uppercase letters like E, F, L and T are inspired by Alexander Kay’s “Ronaldson” from 1884, which functioned as the starting point for the design. The lowercase letters follow the traditional Antiqua model with attributes tracing back to drawings from the early 20th century. The “grotesk” lowercase a, as well as the tight lowercase s, derived from the closed shapes of uppercase letters like C, G or S, create a compact and bold appearance while a large x-height and small descenders add a modern look. 











