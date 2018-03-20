Multiple Owners
Antoni Tudisco Hamburg, Germany
Yambo Studio Tel Aviv, Israel
Nike Flyknit
    Nike Flyknit technology uses high-strength fibers to create lightweight uppers with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability. A colla… Read More
    Nike Flyknit technology uses high-strength fibers to create lightweight uppers with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability. A collaboration with Yambo Studio and otherworldly talents from around the world, we created moving images and prints for global Nike in-store installations across the globe. Read Less
Credits: Antoni Tudisco & Yambo Studio
Additional 3D: Yaniv Gorali & SIC EST
