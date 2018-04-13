Infinity QX50 - A Study of Power













THE APPROACH





Light is the single most predominant way that humans engage with technology – so, whether we’re seeing people or machines, we’re using light as a dynamic visual unifier. We’re representing technology through light – be it illuminated data forms, graphic overlays, or car shots lit with moving light sources – using these lit elements to give the technology a vital pulse of energy. Also, we’re representing humans through light – be it the glint of light we see reflected in an eyeball, or the light of an x-ray illuminating our anatomy. So light becomes the connective tissue between our human and technological elements, shaping both the energetic throughline of the experience and the visual style of it with a dynamic, future-forward aesthetic.



Our design lives at the intersection of candid humanity and slick, kinetic technology. It captures the feeling that humans and machines are elementally connected, with warm, grounded imagery offset by a high-end sense of futurism. Moving light sources that travel along surfaces – from the glossy surfaces of the car, to the textured surface of skin – is suggestive of movement, progress, and connection. Even the most tech-forward moments, such as moments where we visualize data as light, can be seen through a human lens by using shallow depths of field and abstracting the CG so that it feels photographic. This is especially true of elements that are filmed practically – like brain synapses firing, which can be achieved with projected laser light and some vibrant material studies.













