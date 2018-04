Infinity QX50 - A Study of Power

THE SCIENCE LAB

By creating a practically-shot data layer in our film, we connect the high-tech futurism of the car with something tactile and real. These filmed elements punctuate the connection between the human that thinks and the machine that reacts, filling our edit with technological moments that retain a touch of humanity. Strobes, acrylics, and other light aberrations showcase the transfer of information at lightning speed, as well as flash frames, specular materials, data fabric, lasers, vibrations, and fibre optics. We chose to film the reaction between a laser projector and glossy, reflective and transparent surfaces to represent brain synapses, and to visualize how fast data can travel.Using special streak filters to affect the light, we see the energy and electricity of thought, showing the connection between the human brain and the language of machines. Since our film required many fast cuts, it was so important that we had a rich library of footage that we can use to stitch everything together. Populating that library with filmed footage rather than solely CG assets gave us much more freedom in the way we created texture and contrast in the edit.To accomplish this, Munko tasked frequent collaborator Peter Call Me The Clark to concoct a series of practical experiments to capture, and trusted his young understudy to direct the second camera unit with all the fancy shit. They brought in super ultra-uber talented Production Designer Philip Messina to collaborate with the team as well, and Mr. Messina opened his bag of tricks and together they all made some Scientific Magic Hour. Consistenly and without fail, the second monitor showing the happenings from the Science Lab was the favorite screen to get lost in during the shooting ceremonies – always the client pleaser.