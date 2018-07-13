KOI & ROI
Concept design, branding and interior
Monterrey, México
A C O N C E P T , A B R A N D , A N D A P L A C E
With this project, the focus was on evolving the symbolic part of the grain of rice as a main ingredient in the cuisine, so we re-interpreted elements that we consider part of their visual identity. Through a series of graphic exercises, we reviewed the typeface, and customized the font to hold the grain of rice into a timeless and modern interpretation.
Breaking down the brand values, and sticking to the “Duality” concept, we came up with “Friendly Kitchen” as a clear and welcoming slogan. “Rolls & Bowls” works as the tagline for a straight and smart communication, bringing together the two main dishes.
For the space, we wanted to create a clean use of the materials, but also to create a comforting, welcoming place where people could enjoy a made to order meal, in a quick and healthy way. In order to achieve this, we balanced the color palette of black white tile walls with the warm tones of maple plywood. Functional elements such as a long entryway and front facade allow plenty of natural light to enter. We also created mirror displays with wooden frames, a neon, and floating lightning, to showcase some of the restaurant dishes and concept.
