KOI & ROI 

For the space, we wanted to create a clean use of the materials, but also to create a comforting, welcoming place where people could enjoy a made to order meal, in a quick and healthy way. In order to achieve this, we balanced the color palette of black white tile walls with the warm tones of maple plywood. Functional elements such as a long entryway and front facade allow plenty of natural light to enter. We also created mirror displays with wooden frames, a neon, and floating lightning, to showcase some of the restaurant dishes and concept.