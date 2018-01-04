CAT'erpillar

About

This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland" https://goo.gl/yiku9M I'm glad to say that my submission became one of the four winners of that challenge goo.gl/JwVtwL Read Less

