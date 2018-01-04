Kate Stepanova
Moscow, Russian Federation
CAT'erpillar
3779
723
35
Illustration
    Adobe Photoshop

    This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland"  https://goo.gl/yiku9M I'm glad to say that my submission became one of the four winners of that challenge goo.gl/JwVtwL
    This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland"  https://goo.gl/yiku9M I'm glad to say that my submission became one of the four winners of that challenge goo.gl/JwVtwL  Read Less
If you want to see my sketches, work in progress
or just more content,  follow me on  Instagram

Thank You!
