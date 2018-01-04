CAT'erpillar

This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland" https://goo.gl/yiku9M
I'm glad to say that m… Read More
This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland" https://goo.gl/yiku9M
I'm glad to say that my submission became one of the four winners of that challenge goo.gl/JwVtwL Read Less
Published:
If you want to see my sketches, work in progress or just more content, follow me on Instagram
This is my design for the CharacterDesignChallenge in February, the theme was "Alice in Wonderland" https://goo.gl/yiku9M
I'm glad to say that my submission became one of the four winners of that challenge goo.gl/JwVtwL